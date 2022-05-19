California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sprout Social worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,699. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

