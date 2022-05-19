Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,079 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,216 shares of company stock valued at $943,293 and have sold 307,158 shares valued at $3,710,635. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CPSS opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

