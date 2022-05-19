AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $150.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

