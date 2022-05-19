HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $4.51 Million in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.