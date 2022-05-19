AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Wingstop stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,209 shares of company stock worth $451,593 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

