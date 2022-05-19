California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 902.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,151 shares of company stock worth $6,519,874 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

