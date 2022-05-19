Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Freshworks worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.