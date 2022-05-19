Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

