Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,619 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after buying an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

