Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

