Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.67 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

