Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 289,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

