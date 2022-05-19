Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $181.35 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.14 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.73.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.46.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.