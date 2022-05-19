Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

