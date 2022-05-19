Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,049 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $8,831,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

