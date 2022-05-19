Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.73 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

