Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.21 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.