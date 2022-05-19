Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,895 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

