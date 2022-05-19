Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 847,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 2,910,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,833,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 1,705,889 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,226,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 229,761 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ITUB opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

