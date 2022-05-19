Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RHI shares. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

