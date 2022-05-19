United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

UTHR stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,340. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.