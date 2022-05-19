Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE:WH opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

