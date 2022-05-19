Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Green Plains worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

