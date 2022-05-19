Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.67 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $227,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

