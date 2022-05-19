Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,431 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.