Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

