Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crocs were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

