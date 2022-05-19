Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Gevo worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 323,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

