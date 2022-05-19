Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,714 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.53 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

