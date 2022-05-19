Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,067 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

