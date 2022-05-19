Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 846 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

