Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,915 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

PSTG stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.