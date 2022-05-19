Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 112,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

