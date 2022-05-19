DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

