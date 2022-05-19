Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 73,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

