Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,228 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

