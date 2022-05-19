Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.74 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

