Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

EGP stock opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.91 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.24.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

