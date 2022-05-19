Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.