Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,084 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

