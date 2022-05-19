Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

