Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,265 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.