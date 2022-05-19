Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.19 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

