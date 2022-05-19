Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,136 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,505 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.93. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

