Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,126,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $484.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570 over the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

