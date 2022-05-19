Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 41,774 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,774 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.