Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NVST stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.