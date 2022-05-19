Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,757. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

