36,522 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.