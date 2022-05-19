Aviva PLC Sells 2,696 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.